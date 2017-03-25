Home
Local
Crime
Politics
Sports
Other Categories
About Us
Core Values
Mission
Vision
Developments
Partners
Television
UBC TV
UBC Star TV
UBC Magic TV
UGospel
Radios
Buruli FM
Butebo FM
Magic 100FM
Mega FM
Ngeya FM
Star FM
UBC Radio
UBC West
Voice of Bundibugyo
West Nile FM
Careers
Contact US
Gallery
Photos
Video Gallery
Search
Saturday, March 25, 2017
Uganda Broadcasting Corporation
Home
Local
Crime
Politics
Sports
Other Categories
About Us
Core Values
Mission
Vision
Developments
Partners
Television
UBC TV
UBC Star TV
UBC Magic TV
UGospel
Radios
Buruli FM
Butebo FM
Magic 100FM
Mega FM
Ngeya FM
Star FM
UBC Radio
UBC West
Voice of Bundibugyo
West Nile FM
Careers
Contact US
Gallery
Photos
Video Gallery
LATEST ARTICLES
Politics
Africa Could Alienate ICC – Dep. Speaker Oulanyah
Benard Yiga
-
March 23, 2017
0
Other Categories
Maj. Gen. Elwelu Visits AMISOM Troops in Somalia
Benard Yiga
-
March 23, 2017
0
Local
Trade Unions Plan Labour Day Demonstration
Benard Yiga
-
March 22, 2017
0
Politics
Kabanda Defeats Mubanda in Court
Benard Yiga
-
March 22, 2017
0
Politics
President Museveni on the ‘Succession’ Debate
Benard Yiga
-
March 22, 2017
0
Other Categories
Dozens Injured in S. Sudan Plane Crash
Benard Yiga
-
March 20, 2017
0
Other Categories
President Museveni Directs Immediate Fixing of Security Cameras
Benard Yiga
-
March 17, 2017
0
Crime
Police Boss Kaweesi Murdered in Cold Blood
Benard Yiga
-
March 17, 2017
0
Local
Controversial Guest Lands Broadcaster in Hot Soup
Benard Yiga
-
March 17, 2017
0
Local
NWSC Holds First GCIC Session
Benard Yiga
-
March 17, 2017
0
1
2
3
...
10
Page 1 of 10
RECOMMENDED
Africa Could Alienate ICC – Dep. Speaker Oulanyah
Benard Yiga
-
March 23, 2017
0
Maj. Gen. Elwelu Visits AMISOM Troops in Somalia
Benard Yiga
-
March 23, 2017
0
Trade Unions Plan Labour Day Demonstration
Benard Yiga
-
March 22, 2017
0
Kabanda Defeats Mubanda in Court
Benard Yiga
-
March 22, 2017
0
POPULAR
Africa Could Alienate ICC – Dep. Speaker Oulanyah
Politics
March 23, 2017
Maj. Gen. Elwelu Visits AMISOM Troops in Somalia
Other Categories
March 23, 2017
Trade Unions Plan Labour Day Demonstration
Local
March 22, 2017
Kabanda Defeats Mubanda in Court
Politics
March 22, 2017
President Museveni on the ‘Succession’ Debate
Politics
March 22, 2017